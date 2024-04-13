Pooja Hegde to move to Rs 45-cr, 4000 square feet sea-facing home in Bandra

Mumbai, April 13 Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Deva’ along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house.

The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space.

The pan-India star’s new property is in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously lived in another residence within the city.

The actress has a discerning eye and impeccable taste, with a flair for design and aesthetics.

A source close to the actress shared: "Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai."

Earlier, Pooja went on a vacation to Goa. The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures of herself basking in the Goan sun while sporting a no-makeup look.

The actress also dished up glimpses of some of the culinary delights of Goa and a picture of her chilling by the poolside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from ‘Deva’, she has ‘Sanki’ and three major South Indian projects on her plate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor