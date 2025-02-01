Pooja Hegde Treats Fans to BTS Glimpses from ‘Deva,’ Expresses Gratitude

Pooja Hegde is basking in the overwhelming response to her latest theatrical release, Deva. Sharing the screen for the first time with Shahid Kapoor, she plays a fierce investigative journalist named Diya—a role that has earned her rave reviews for its never-seen-before intensity. As audiences continue to embrace her performance, Pooja took to social media to share a few behind-the-scenes moments from the film, along with a heartfelt note thanking fans for their love and support.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me love and appreciation for my portrayal of Diya. 🥹🤗 Love only and only ❤️ Diya is now yours. Deva in theaters now,” she wrote. The first still captures Pooja and Shahid deep in conversation, while the second features her alongside Deva director Rosshan Andrrews. The third image showcases Pooja and the filmmaker engaged in a discussion about a shot. With her fearless and strong-willed character, Pooja Hegde commands attention in Deva. The role marks a significant shift for her—from glamorous portrayals to a performance rich in depth and substance.

Meanwhile, Deva—headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati—is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and continues its thunderous run in theaters.