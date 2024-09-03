Pooja Hegde wraps up the shoot of 'Deva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor Pooja Hegde has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Deva'.

Pooja took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of 'Thank you note' which read, "Hi Pooja, A heartfelt thank you for your incredible work and presence on our film! Your talent and dedication brought so much life to the set and it truly shows in the film!" Shine on, Lots of love, Malvika."

She captioned the picture and wrote, "The Sweetest. Thank you @roykapurfilms #DEVA #itsawrap"

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will release in theatres on February 14, 2025!

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Initially, it was also announced that the film would be released on October 11, 2024. Now the action thriller will be released on February 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor