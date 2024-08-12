Pooja Hegde's 'mantra for life' is 'inner peace'

Mumbai, Aug 12 Actress Pooja Hegde on Monday revealed her 'mantra for life' and it is nothing but 'inner peace'.

Pooja, who has 27.2 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a cute picture of a mouse pad, which has a panda imprinted on it, and 'inner peace' written on it.

The diva captioned the post as: "Mantra for life", followed by a yoga girl emoji.

In an another Instagram post, Pooja shared a string of photos, from her latest photoshoot. The jaw-dropping pictures shows Pooja wearing a crop white shirt with long sleeves, and a black now.

She has paired it with a body hugging black long skirt. Pooja has kept her makeup all glam-- brown lips, thick brows, and contoured cheeks, and her hair is tied up in a braided pony tail. The look was rounded off with emerald green earrings.

The post is captioned as: "When you have a zoom call at 8, but a pary at 9".

Pooja, who was the second runner-up at the 2010 'I Am She-Miss Universe India' pageant, made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil film 'Mugamoodi'. Her first Telugu release came in 2014 with 'Oka Laila Kosam', which featured Naga Chaitanya.

She has been a part of Telugu movies like 'Mukunda', ' DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Saakshyam', 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava', 'Maharshi', 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Acharya', 'F3: Fun and Frustration'.

The 33-year-old has also featured in Tamil movie 'Beast'. The spy action thriller film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Vijay in the lead role.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with period action film 'Mohenjo Daro', which is written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilization.

Pooja has appeared in Hindi movies like 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Cirkus', and most recently 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

She next has action thriller 'Deva' directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the duo Bobby-Sanjay. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Pooja also has 'Suriya 44' in the kitty.

