Pooja Ruparel recalls how Satish Shah kept everyone laughing on the sets of ‘DDLJ’

Mumbai, Oct 26 Actress Pooja Ruparel, best known for her role as Chutki in the cult classic “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” shared fond memories of her late co-star Satish Shah from the film’s sets.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she recalled how the late actor kept the entire cast and crew laughing during the shoot of the iconic film DDLJ. Through her anecdotes, Pooja highlighted Shah’s infectious sense of humour and the lighthearted atmosphere he brought to the sets, leaving a lasting impression on everyone around him.

Ruparel shared, “One thing that comes to my mind immediately is his impeccable timing. He made us all laugh till our cheeks hurt during the shooting of DDLJ. It was done so effortlessly over lunch. There is one dialogue in DDLJ where he tells Shah Rukh Khan, “You’re a genius! not only are you a genius, but you are indigenous!” This word was his brilliant addition to the scene.”

Sharing more on his nature, Pooja added, “He was so witty, so intelligent, so subtle, and charismatic. He was just so incredibly talented! His death is such a huge loss to us all. He will always be remembered with loads of love and admiration. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our favourite show of Satish Shah will be Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. I have the happiest memories of watching him on the show with my family.”

Satish Shah played the role of Ajit Singh in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal, among others.

Satish Shah, renowned for his iconic roles in films and shows like “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,” “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” “Main Hoon Na,” and “Om Shanti Om,” passed away on October 25 in Mumbai at the age of 74.

The entire Bollywood fraternity took to social media to pay tribute to Satish, sharing heartfelt messages and fond memories of the veteran actor.

