Pooja Ruparel reunites with ‘King Uncle’ director Rakesh Roshan after 33 years

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Pooja Ruparel found herself swept in nostalgia as a chance she met with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, more than three decades after they last worked together on the 1993 film “King Uncle”.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja, who played the orphaned girl Munna in the film, shared a string of now and then pictures with Rakesh. The picture mix also featured glimpses from the sets of “King Uncle”, which stars Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Anu Aggarwal, Nagma, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Pooja Ruparel and Deven Verma.

The text overlay on the pictures read: “33 years later… I met my first director…life changing…The Real ‘King’ Uncle… My Rakesh uncle.”

She went on to share about how the serendipitous encounter unfolded as she wrote: “Christmas Time Serendipity !!! Met Rakesh Uncle after we wrapped shooting for KingUncle 33 years ago. Such a warm and wonderful memories”.

“King Uncle” was inspired from the 1982 English film Annie that starred Aileen Quinn and Albert Finney, which in turn is based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray. The film was a moderate box office success and has since gained cult status, well-received by families and children.

The film tells the story of Ashok Bansal, an industrialist, who drives his brother and sister away with his stern attitude and stiff upper lip. However, the arrival of a young orphan girl, Munna, begins to thaw his icy demeanour.

Pooja started appearing in Bollywood movies as a child artist in 1993. After appearing in King Uncle, she gained nationwide popularity through her role as "Chutki" in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Pooja has also acted in a number of movies and TV series ever since, including Amit Sahni Ki List, X: Past Is Present, TV series titled 24 and Zabaan Sambhalke.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor