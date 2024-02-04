Pooja Sawant calls song 'Rom rom' a 'reunion' with Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Pooja Sawant has called the track ‘Rom rom’, a ‘reunion’ with action star Vidyut Jammwal, with whom she has worked with in the film ‘Junglee’.

Pooja took to her Instagram, where she shared a candid picture of herself posing with Vidyut. It seems the photograph is from the dance rehearsals for the song ‘Rom rom’ by MC Square.

She captioned it: “Have you watched the reunion of this duo? Watch our song Rom Rom - from the movie ‘ Crackk’ Releasing on 23rd Feb.”

She then wished her friend for the release of the film on February 23.

Pooja wrote: “All the best Jamwaal.”

Pooja had shared a sneak-peek of the song on her Instagram. Vidyut in the comment section thanked her ‘Junglee’ co-star for being a part of the number, touted as the first-ever Gujjar song in Bollywood.

“Thank you for being a part of this.. Everyone from the shooting unit has become a big fan of your hard work and kindness. Lovee,” Vidyut wrote in the comment section.

The dance is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. 'Rom Rom' first featured in MTV Hustle season 2 by Mc Square, whose real name is Abhishek Bensla.

Aged 23, MC Square, hails from Bhawana, Palwal in Haryana. He is a rapper, poet, and dancer. The rapper got his inspiration from his hometown's folk song "Ragini" and started his journey in rapping in 2016.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, written and directed by Aditya Datt, 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa' is all set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor