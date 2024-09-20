Pooja, Shaheen wish their dad Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : On ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday, his daughter and actor Pooja Bhatt posted a special note on social media for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a video featuring him and wrote, "We are what we do. Not what we say we will do. Privileged to be born to a man who continues to lead by example."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAH3W3ShVjd/

Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actor Soni Razdan got married on April 20, 1986. The couple share two daughters, Shaheen and Alia. Bhatt is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

His daughter Shaheen Bhatt also wished her father on his special day.

"Happy Birthday buddy boy. You're my favourite person and you make everything better," she wrote in her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAImwf3yLfu/utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Mahesh Bhatt received several accolades, including four National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards. He is known for his works such as Daddy (1989) and Swayam (1991), Aashiqui (1990) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), in which he cast Pooja Bhatt with actor Aamir Khan. He next directed 'Sadak', which was also a hit.

'Zakhm' is also one of his remarkable projects. It is a semi-autobiographical film that explores the complexities of religious identity and familial bonds. Starring Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt, the film beautifully captures the struggles of a son dealing with his mother's turbulent past. Bhatt's nuanced direction and the film's haunting music make it a poignant watch.

During the 1990s, he won critical acclaim for 'Sir', along with other hits such as 'Gumraah' and Criminal . In 1994, he won the National Film Award - Special Jury Award for directing Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor