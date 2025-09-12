Poor Mindset: Zaid Darbar Stands Up for Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19 Amid Cheating Claims by Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik

In recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Basir Ali made serious allegation on Awez Darbar. He accused Awez of cheating his girlfriend Nagama , with whom he is in relationship from past 10-years. During a conversation with Amaal Mallik and Zeeshan, Basir revealed that he was talking to other girls on DM, while being in relationship. Defending brother Zaid Darbar posted a long post on instagram in support of Awez.

While re-posting the latest promo of fight between Basir and Aewz Darbar, Zaid said, "Fights are part of the BB game. You gotta raise your voice & prove your point. But sadly, dragging outside topics into the house, a poor mindset. Waise bhi, koi doodh ka dhula nahi hai (You know what I mean). BB house is all about judging what's happening inside & saying your piece; that's the game! As a brother & a viewer, full support to Awez. He stood tall for himself. Accha hai main nahi hoon andar. Who knows, knows!"

During captaincy task, Baseer Ali who will threaten Awez Darbar to remain fair in the captaincy task. Awez Darbar, who has been seen as the calmest in the house till now, but he also loses his temper due to Baseer Ali's loud voice. A fight starts between the two but the housemates come in between and separate them. After a heated shouting match, Awez will label Basir as "chela," escalating their conflict. Basir Ali will threaten to expose Awez's secrets, leading Awez to object to Nagma being involved. The intensity of their fight will shock everyone.