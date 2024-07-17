Pop band Cigarettes After Sex set for India tour, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Pop band Cigarettes After Sex is all set to enthrall Indian audience.

On Wednesday, the band announced the India leg of their upcoming world tour.

The tour, titled X's World Tour, will kickstart following the launch of their new album, 'X's'. The band is scheduled to perform in three cities during the India leg of the X's World Tour, as per a statement.

The tour will commence in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25, and will conclude in Bengaluru on January 28, 2025.

The tour is produced by marketing company Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live.

Cigarettes After Sex comprising vocalist-guitarist Greg Gonzalez, bassist Randy Miller and drummer Jacob Tomsky have been captivating fans across the globe. The X's World Tour celebrates their rich history of creating immersive, introspective music that resonates deeply with audiences, featuring beloved tracks such as 'Apocalypse', 'Sweet' and 'K.' along with the latest hits from their new album X's including 'Tejano Blue' and 'Holding you, Holding me'.

The band's recently released, much awaited new album 'X's' has witnessed a massive draw, bringing sublime dream pop ballads for eager audiences. The album combines the band's signature dream pop style with influences from '90s pop and '70s dance music.

The bandleader Greg Gonzalez captures every emotion a romantic arc inspires. Where previous albums have drawn from an amalgam of relationships, for the most part, X's centralises on just one relationship that spanned four years.

Cigarettes After Sex, with its black and white silhouette visuals, has captivated audiences worldwide with their evocative, melancholic sound. Formed in the late 00's in El Paso, Texas, the band quickly rose to global prominence with their unique blend of ambient pop and lush melodies.

