Pop-star Ed Sheeran to perform in six Indian cities in 2025, details inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Global pop star Ed Sheeran is returning to India in 2025 for his highly awaited "+ - = * x Tour." After his sold-out Mumbai concert in March 2024, the singer is all set for his biggest-ever tour of India where he will perform in six cities, including Delhi with his acoustic music.

Sheeran took to his Instagram account on Friday to share the exciting announcement with fans.

"Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can't wait to see you all there. India on sale Dec 11th. Bhutan on sale Nov 30th. Qatar & Bahrain on sale Dec 6th x," read his post.

The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. Pre-sale tickets for select cardholders will be available on BookMyShow starting December 9, with general ticket sales opening on December 11.

Here are Ed Sheeran's tour dates and venues:

Pune: January 30 at Yash Lawns

Hyderabad: February 2 at Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5 at YMCA Ground

Bengaluru: February 8 at NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12 at JN Stadium

Delhi NCR: February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground

