Popular Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passes away at 65 due to liver ailments

Popular Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passed away on Thursday, August 3. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis, which is a medical condition caused by a build-up of fat in the liver.

Kailas Nath was born in Munnar, Kerala. Right from his schooling days, Nath was engaged in mimicry and stage performances. He made his acting debut in 1999 with the film, Sangamam. However, he became a popular name with the movie Oru Thalai Ragam. During his career, Nath featured in several other films including, Yugapurushan, Etho Oru Swapnam and Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya.