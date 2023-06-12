Popular model Vanshika Chopra dies on the ramp in a freak accident

Popular ramp model Vanshika Chopra died after a lighting truss allegedly collapsed and fell on her head, while a man sustained injuries, during a fashion show at a studio in Noida’s Film City Sunday.According to police, Vanshika was among the volunteer promoters who attended the event. Another volunteer of the fashion show, Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, sustained injuries in the incident.“The fashion show was underway and the woman was standing next to the stage, when the lighting truss fell on her head, due to which she died,” said a police officer.

Police said the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss are being questioned. Additional Deputy commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Awasthy said four suspects have been detained for questioning. “Further legal action will be taken after the enquiry,” he said. Police in a statement said, “ A fashion show was being organised in a studio at Film City under Sector 20 police station. Vanshika Chopra died and Bobby Raj was injured due to the collapse of lighting truss. The body has been sent for postmortem. The injured person is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27.”

