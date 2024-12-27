Popular RJ Simran Singh Found Dead at Gurugram Apartment; Police Suspect Suicide

Popular radio jockey Simran Singh, known as RJ Simran, was found dead at the apartment in Gurugram. As per the primary investigation, the police suspected that the case might have been a suicide. Simran's body is reportedly handed over to her family, and the post-mortem will be done soon. As per the reports, police were informed by one of her friends, who was staying with her. As per another report, Simran stopped responding to her friends' messages and calls, which caused concern among them.

Following this, police were informed, and later, the influencer was found dead in her apartment in Gurugram's Sector 47. The reason behind the influencer's demise is still not known, but police had reportedly started investigating her friends and family members in the same matter. Simran's last post on Instagram was on December 13, 2024, wherein she could be seen giggling around on a beach while being decked up as a princess in a pastel-toned embellished dress.

Fans rushed to the comment section to express their hurt by this shocking news of Simran's demise. Simran Singh hailed from the Jammu region, and her fans used to call her the heartbeat of Jammu, i.e. Jammu Ki Dhadkan. She was a famous freelance RJ as well, and her fans loved her for that. Simran had a total of 635K followers on her IG handle, wherein she had described herself as 'Rarissime', which means 'rare'.

