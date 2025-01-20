Porsche Sprint challenge: Ajith Kumar qualifies in first round with personal best timing

Chennai, Jan 20 Actor Ajith Kumar, who, after doing the country proud in the 24H Dubai 2025 racing event where his team Ajith Kumar Racing finished third, has now finished round one of the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Portugal, qualifying with a personal best timing of 1.49.13 seconds per lap.

Ajith Kumar Racing, the racing team owned by Ajith, shared this news on their timeline.

It said, “AK qualifies in the First round of the Porsche Sprint challenge Southern European series @ portimao circuit, Portugal with a lap time of 1.49.13 secs a lap around the 4.653 km circuit. His personal best after five practice sessions. His personal best.”

Meanwhile, even as the actor is busy on the racing circuit, two of his films -- 'Vidaa Muyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly' --are gearing up to hit screens. Of these, director Magizh Thirumeni’s eagerly-awaited action extravaganza ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, will hit screens first on February 6.

On Sunday, the unit of the film released the second single ‘Pathikichu’ from the film. The song has been set to tune by Anirudh and rendered by Anirudh and Yogi Sekar. Lyrics for the song are by Vishnu Edavan, while the rap portions are by Amogh Balaji.

Interestingly, Ajith has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.

For the uninitiated, Ajith not only races but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

It may be recalled that Ajith, during the Dubai race competition, had participated in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session.

