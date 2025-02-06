Portraying Anjalam in ‘Bottle Radha’ has been an incredible journey, says Sanchana Natarajan

Chennai, Feb 6 Actress Sanchana Natarajan, whose performance in her recently released film ‘Bottle Radha’ has come in for a lot of appreciation not from just fans but also critics, has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for all the appreciation that has come her way.

In a statement, the actress wrote, “ I am truly overwhelmed and grateful for the love and appreciation pouring in for my recent film, Bottle Radha. Portraying ‘Anjalam’ has been an incredible journey, and I owe my heartfelt thanks to my director Dhinakar Sivalingam, for trusting me with such a beautifully written role.”

The actress then thanked the producers of the film Pa. Ranjith (Neelam productions) & Arun Balaji (Balloon Pictures). “ A big thank you to my producers for believing in me and bringing me on board for this special film. It has been an honour to be a part of their vision,” she said and had words of praise for her co-star Guru Somasundaram.

“Sharing screen space with the immensely talented Guru Somasundaram has been an insightful experience, and I deeply appreciate his support throughout this journey,” she wrote.

Incidentally, Guru Somasundaram had spoken highly of her performance in this film. On his Instagram page, he had once mentioned, “It’s my pleasure working with the Fantabulous performer @sanchana.natarajan. She is the strong pillar of this movie who carries and reflects the soul of the entire women community.”

The actress also thanked the press and media for recognizing and amplifying her work but more importantly she thanked the audience for embracing ‘Bottle Radha’ with so much love. “Your encouragement fuels my passion, and I look forward to being part of more content-driven and high-quality cinema in the future,” she signed off.

