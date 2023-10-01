Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment, says Britney Spears

Washington [US], October 1 : Pop icon Britney Spears expressed her gratitude for many things in her life including friends and also “self-love”, reported People.

She posted a series of pictures of herself and her photograph with her friend. Spears wrote in the caption, “l'm in such a beautiful location! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment. I say this because I am going through a divorce. Having to reflect my past in a book was not easy. l'm taking it one day at a time and learning to breathe. Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place. Then I thought about my relationship to Instagram at the moment … it's addicting!!!”

She continued, “But when others opinions affect you that's when people quit it. When I feel down, I look and see the new apps, and it makes me feel silly. I'm like wow this is cool! I see things in a brighter way!!! So what if it's enhanced?! I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it, yet they’re on complete defense for some reason- making accusations of having it and saying all pictures are fake!!! Nothing is real. Honestly, who cares? If you’re so self entitled and perfect, why should you even care if someone is experimenting on their phone?! Why mention it if you’re so much better than that??? But are you??? Come on!!!”

She also mentioned a book she is reading, “l'm reading a book called the "Uglies," and it's really cool because I see the undefining line between emotions and beauty. I know what it's like to be demoralized and embarrassed. I'm very sensitive and incredibly hard on myself. I have social anxiety and do equine therapy with horses !!! The fact that anyone would patronize people who aren't as pretty disgusted me, especially having the other side of the table actually listening and nodding as if it's even a necessary topic. Nobody is probably reading this, but hopefully most can understand where I'm coming from.”

https://www.instagram.com/britneyspears/?img_index=1

Last month, a source told People exclusively that Spears is “in great spirits despite everything going on" amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," the insider added.

According to documents previously obtained by People, Asghari's divorce filing cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for divorcing and includes July 28 as their date of separation.

For now, Spears “is focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” the source also said. “Ideally, she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.” Spears will release her much-anticipated memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, on October 24, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor