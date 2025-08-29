"Positive and blessed": Tamil actor Vishal announces engagement with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have announced their engagement, revealing the first pictures on Instagram.

Vishal took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the intimate engagement ceremony, which took place on Friday, August 29, coinciding with the 'Mark Antony' actor's birthday. The engagement was attended by close family members of the couple.

"Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always," Vishal wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal (@actorvishalofficial)

The first picture features the couple in traditional attire, as they kept it simple and minimalist. While Vishal appeared in a complete white ensemble, Dhanshika chose a striped saree, which she paired with classic gold jewellery.

While the second one featured a close-up of their engagement rings, the final picture captured a family moment.

Their fans and friends instantly took to the comment section and congratulated the couple on the big milestone.

Actor Vishal started his cinematic journey with the film 'Chellamae' in 2004, following which he starred in hits like 'Sandakozhi', 'Thimiru', 'Thaamirabharani' and 'Malaikottai'.

He was last seen in the film 'Madha Gaja Raja', which was released after being reportedly announced a decade ago. The movie had a delayed release, reportedly due to financial, legal troubles and other problems.

Vishal will be next seen in Ravi Arasu-directed 'Magudam.' Earlier this week, the actor shared the first look from the upcoming film, showing him in three different avatars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal (@actorvishalofficial)

"And finally, happy and elated and excited with full-on positivity to reveal the first look of my next film #Magudam in Tamil and #Makutam in Telugu. Hope u all like it. Completed the 2nd schedule n bak to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future," he wrote in the caption.

Dubbed as a musical by GV Prakash Kumar, details surrounding its release remains unknown.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor