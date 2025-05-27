"Positive and determined to face this...": Dipika Kakar says she is being diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Television actress Dipika Kakar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share the emotional news with her fans.

In the statement shared on her Instagram, Dipika opened up about the difficult past few weeks and how a simple visit to the hospital for stomach pain turned into a life-changing diagnosis.

Sharing the sequence of events, the actress wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

"I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too!," she added.

Dipika was recently hospitalised after she suffered from a high fever and continuous pain. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been keeping fans updated on her condition through vlogs and social media posts.

