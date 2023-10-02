"Positive Vibes Only": Bhumi Pednekar shares her daily affirmation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar is excited as her film 'Thank You For Coming' is about to get released on October 6.

On Monday, Bhumi took to her Instagram and shared a fun video of herself. She wrote, “Ignore the singing, Positive Vibes Only.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4dBCRoso0/?hl=en

In her video, she can be seen singing the song ‘Pari hoon main.’

She wrote on the video, “My daily affirmation.”

She wore a grey dress in the video and chose a nude makeup look. She accessorised her look with diamond stud earrings.

As soon as the actor posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with wishes.

Her sister commented, “Pariiiiiii.”

A fan wrote, “So excited. number 1 pari in the world”

Another wrote, “you are funny.’

Talking about her film, 'Thank You For Coming' is directed by Karan Boolani. It delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Also, it was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Ahead of the premiere Bhumi recently said in a statement, "As an Indian actor I feel proud to represent my country globally at such an esteemed event. The film conveys a very special and important message. It celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are in search of love and how they want to live their lives freely. It is very encouraging to see that the jury at TIFF deemed this as a significant theme to be reflected on."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

