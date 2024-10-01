Post Call Me Bae, Musician Lisa Mishra excited to be sharing screen space with the likes of Zeenat Aman in The Royals

Acclaimed musician Lisa Mishra is ready to take the OTT world by storm with her acting debut in not one, but two highly anticipated shows. After capturing hearts with her melodious voice, Lisa is now stepping into the limelight as an actress with "Call Me Bae" and "The Royals."

"Call Me Bae" is a fresh and contemporary series that speaks to today’s generation, delving into the lives, aspirations, and challenges faced by the youth. On the other hand, "The Royals" explores the opulence, intrigue, and power struggles within a high-class society, starring a stellar cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and the legendary Zeenat Aman.

Speaking about her new ventures, Lisa Mishra shared her excitement: "I’ve always been passionate about storytelling, whether through music or now, acting. ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘The Royals’ are two vastly different projects that allow me to explore contrasting aspects of my craft. I can’t wait for the audience to see these characters and stories come to life. I’m now looking forward to The Royals where I had to work in a room full of such incredible actors like Zeenat Ma’am. It pushed me to be better as an actor and perform well amidst such incredible talent in one room”