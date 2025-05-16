Post Malone inspired Blake Shelton for his new album

Los Angeles, May 16 Singer Blake Shelton has revealed how rapper-singer Post Malone is the inspiration behind his new album, 'For Recreational Use Only'.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Lively shared: "I mean, in some ways, Post Malone kind of got me - a fire lit under me."

The chart-topping duo previously worked together on 'Somebody Pour Me a Drink', and Shelton has said to feeling inspired by Malone’s upbeat attitude.

The singer said: "You know, it's been four years since I put out a record. So I had the song with him. You've been around him. I mean, you can't be around that guy without having a good time, and he's just so excited about everything.

"I was like, "Man, what am I doing? I need to make a record.' Like, he had me fired up again from that song."

In 2022, Shelton announced his decision to quit as a coach on 'The Voice', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The country music singer - who made his debut on the TV show back in 2011 - said in a statement at the time: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Shelton, who is married to music star Gwen Stefani, has said that he could never walk away from the music business.

He said that he simply couldn't turn his back on the music industry, as he still loves performing and recording new songs.

The 'Don't Make Me' hitmaker told people.com: "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."

