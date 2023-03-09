Post-mortem of Satish Kaushik underway at DDU hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, March 9 Post-mortem of Bollywood veteran actor Satish Kaushik is underway at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi, said a police official on Thursday, adding that so far no foul play is seen.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik's death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

"Post-mortem is being conducted at DDU hospital and future course of action will be decided after the autopsy report," said the official.

Meanwhile, a police team is also questioning people who assembled at the Bijwasan-based farmhouse where Kaushik was with his friends and relatives on Wednesday.

The actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered as 'Calendar' in the film "Mr. India" - passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

