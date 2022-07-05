Post on Samantha's Insta handle causes a flutter; tech glitch, her manager says

Hyderabad, July 5 A post related to Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the son of the state's chief minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, appeared on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram handle and instantly triggered speculation among her fans.

Quick to notice the post, some of Samantha's fans shared a screenshot of the post and inquired whether her account had been hacked. The post was deleted within minutes and it was followed by an explanation from the social media manager of the actress.

Samantha's social media manager, Seshanka Binesh, said in a statement: "Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha's account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion cased on the same."

The Instagram account of the actress carries photos and videos of her profession and personal life. Hence, the unusual post got the attention it did.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor