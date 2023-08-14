Post split, Billie Eilish says Jesse Rutherford is 'homie forever'

Washington [US], August 14 : Despite their three-month separation, Billie Eilish confirmed that she and Jesse Rutherford are still on good terms, Page Six reported.

"Very very good friends only my homie forever," the ‘Bad Guy’ singer wrote on Instagram stories in response to a fan's question about Rutherford.

However, when asked by another fan if she was dating anyone at the moment, Eilish wrote in all caps, "NO SIRRRRRRR.”

The ‘Neighbourhood’ and the ‘What Was I Made For’ actor dated for about six months before Eilish's rep confirmed to Page Six in May that they had called it quits.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," their representative said at the time.

The former couple became romantically linked for the first time in October 2022, when a fan shared a TikTok video of the two holding hands as they exited a haunted maze in Los Angeles.

They later took to an Instagram official on November 1, making a joke about their 10-year age difference.

Eilish included a Halloween photo of herself dressed as a baby next to her then-beau, who was dressed as a senior citizen, in the since-edited post.

The following month, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish gushed about Rutherford, telling the magazine that she was "really excited and really happy" with him.

"I managed to get to a point in my life where I was not only known by someone I thought was the hottest f-king f-ker alive, but I also pulled his ass," she continued.

During their six-month romance, the two showed off their PDA all over Hollywood, including a red carpet debut in November in which they wore matching Gucci pyjamas.

However, rumours that Eilish and Rutherford's romance was on the rocks surfaced when the 'Lovely' singer failed to appear with the 'Sweater Weather' crooner at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

