'Power Book II: Ghost S3' set for OTT release in India: Michail Rainey Jr, Mary J Blige speak about their roles

'Power Book II: Ghost', a sequel and spin-off to 'Power', is gearing up for its third season premiere in India. Tariq St.Patrick, played by Michail Rainey Jr., will be at a crossroads in the sequel, torn between making an identity for himself and defending his family. Tariq, fearful of his legacy, will discover some startling realities about his past while attempting to secure his future.

Talking about his character Tariq St. Patrick, lead actor Michail said, "Obviously, the life that Tariq is living has a lot of obstacles. One is him being away from his family. That's tough for him. Since the beginning of the show he hasn't really had anybody to confide in. But now shit is getting real for him and it's tough. He doesn't have a sister, he doesn't have a mom, and he doesn't have a grandma. That's definitely a big obstacle for him."

"The second one is just trying to stay free. Stay out of the legal trouble in this game. One more obstacle is that he is working for someone really dangerous this season. He has some really big shoes to fill. Like I said, they killed Mecca, so they have to fill those shoes. We'll see how that works," he added.

Actress Mary J Blige shared how she relates to her character and said, "Well, she's relatable to me. I've known Monet all my life. I've hung out with Monet. I was 16-years-old hanging with 36-year-old drug dealing women that were my friends. They kept me close. I was quiet and I loved them. And I look at my mom like Monet, minus some of the drugs. She was a single parent mother, raising her kids in the 'hood. She had three jobs, trying to figure it out, by any means necessary. She would hurt people over her children. That's basically pretty much every mother I know, where I'm from."

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series stars Michael Rainey Jr., Woody McClain, Shane Johnson, Mary J. Blige, Gianni Paolo, Method Man, Lovell Adams-Gray, Paige Hurd, and Brayden Weston.

'Power Book II: Ghost S3' will stream from June 2 on Lionsgate Play.

