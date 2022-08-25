Power-packed song from Vinayan's 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' out!

Chennai, Aug 25 The unit of director Vinayan's eagerly-awaited epic historical drama 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' has now released a power-packed song from the film, titled 'Pootham Varunnedi'.

The intense song, starring Kayadu Lohar and Siju Wilson, has powerful dance movements set to some foot-tapping music. The lead star cast's rustic looks, aggressive mannerisms and dynamic energy only add to this charm of the song which keeps you hooked from start to finish. Talking about the song, Siju Wilson, who plays the lead in the film, says: "It was exciting to shoot for this high-octane song as it radiates so much energy. To be able to be a part of the song sung by Sayanora and composed by M. Jayachandra sir is an experience in itself."

Lead actress Kayadu Lohar says: "When I first heard the song, I couldn't stop tapping my feet. Jayachandra sir has created magic and the prowess of Sayanora's voice has elevated it. The choreography is raw and radiates pure energy."

Kumar Taurani of Tips Music, which is foraying into the Malayalam music market with 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', says: "With the first single 'Pootham Varunnedi' from 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', Tips has now entered the Malayalam music market. The amazing combination of M. Jayachandra and Sayanora Philip has elevated this single. The song is dynamic in nature and the rustic feel of the vocals, music and visuals make it a perfect landscape for the film. We've always wanted to diversify our music library and now with Malayalam music and 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' we inch closer to our goal."

The epic historical drama 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', produced by Gokulam Gopalan, has a number of stars including Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Indrans, Kayadu Lohar, Gokulam Gopalan, Sudev Nair, Senthil Krishna, Suresh Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, Vishnu Vinay, Deepti Sati and Poonam Bajwa.

Set to hit theatres on September 8, the film has triggered huge expectations among film buffs and fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor