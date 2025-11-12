Power Shift in Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Takes Over Captaincy from Gaurav Khanna

As Bigg boss 19 is coming near to finale the game is getting more and more interesting in terms of everything. At the beginning of this week, Gaurav Khanna won the captaincy, however he lost it within a few hours. According to reports housemates removed Gaurav Khanna from the captaincy and elected Shehbaz as new captain of the house.

According to Times Now Navbharat report, After audience poll, Gaurav Khanna emerged as a winner and was gave a option and he chose the first option, prioritizing individual power over the house's comfort and safety from nominations. This decision led to him becoming captain, though it caused a significant argument. Later housemates called this decision as biased, because of which housemates called everyone to the conference room and asked to vote for Gaurav and Shehbaz, where teammates vote out for Shehbaz Badesha and he became new captain of house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that Gaurav was now nominated along with the other contestants. Within a few hours, the housemates overthrew Gaurav Khanna's captaincy. Gaurav Khanna was displeased by this move, having long desired to become the new captain of the house. Housemates alleged that Bigg Boss was biased in the captaincy task and intentionally wanted Gaurav Khanna as captain by giving him better options.

Housemates alleged that Bigg Boss was biased in the captaincy task and intentionally wanted Gaurav Khanna as captain by giving him better options.



Amaal, Farrhana & Kunickaa said “Bigg Boss khel gaye” and unhone Gaurav ko smartly captain banaya.



Bigg Boss got upset after… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 11, 2025

Gaurav Khanna's fans heavily criticized Bigg Boss 19's producers after news surfaced that, due to Khanna's captaincy, the entire house was nominated for elimination, leading to widespread consolation for Khanna.