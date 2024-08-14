"PR team ne kaha aapko bolne ki azaadi nahi hai...": Kangana Ranaut at 'Emergency' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher praised actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut during the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Emergency' and said people can draw inspiration from her personality.

Speaking on the occasion, Kangana quipped that though her PR team had given her an advice not to speak, Kher nudged her to talk to the media.

"My PR team has said that 'we will not open it to media. Aapko bolne ki azaadi nahi hai (you don't have the freedom to speak)'. Think about it. So Anupamji said, no, no, open it to the media. They are our friends. There is no need to put an emergency here," she said.

"People who are waiting to overwrite this product with negativity will invest in the PRs to malign the film and to unnecessarily take away from the film. That's our only concern. People (in film industry) can be extremely negative...this is why I am a little hesitant otherwise I speak in the Parliament, so there is no issue," she added.

Kher said he has been part of Kangana's journey.

"Kangana vo shaksiyat hai jisko dil see dekhkar har insaan chahe to inspire ho sakta hai... I have been part of her journey..It's amazing the way she has made this film."

Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade were also present at trailer launch event of 'Emergency'

Prior to the trailer launch, Kangana shared a post expressing her excitement, "From the conception of the idea to see the film on the big screen, nothing is more gratifying than being a film maker. Today is a very special day, on the trailer launch of my directorial Emergency the journey of Emergency from me to you begins. I can't be happier a piece of me will live in the world long after I am gone. Happy to extend myself to you all, waiting to be a part of you all, nothing is more intimate than telling a story. Nothing is more intimate than letting audience enter your mind and emotions and share your perception with them. Welcome to my world as a story teller. #Emergency 6th September 2024"

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut

'Emergency', a project helmed by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career.

"INDIA is INDIRA & INDIRA is INDIA!!! The Most Powerful Woman In The History of the country, The Darkest Chapter She Wrote in its History!

Witness ambition collide with tyranny. #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! #KanganaRanaut's #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September," Kangana wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Kangana, who is MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, treated fans with a new poster along with the trailer release date of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'.

Taking to X, Kangana updated fans with the latest developments of the film. The poster intrigued fans with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman featuring in it alongside Kangana Ranaut, who is playing ex-PM Indira Gandhi.

Sharing the poster featuring the cast, she wrote, "Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut's #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September.

Recently, makers unveiled the new release date. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

