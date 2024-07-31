Praachi Bohra on 'Main Hoon Saath Tere': 'I thrive on anything that brings out best in me'

Mumbai, July 31 Actress Praachi Bohra, who has recently joined the cast of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' shared her shooting experience on the sets of the show, saying she thrives on anything that brings out the best in her.

Praachi, who plays the role of Anushka, said: "I'm really excited to join the cast of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'. I've already started shooting with them, and everyone is incredibly warm and fun to be around. I am playing the role of Anushka which is quite unique and different from anything I’ve done before, which makes it a real challenge."

"I thrive on anything that brings out the best in me because it only helps me grow as an actor. This role is pushing me to explore new dimensions, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it shapes my performance. The collaborative spirit of the team adds to my enthusiasm, making this role even more special. I am enjoying Ulka Gupta, Karan Vohra, and little Nihan’s company on the sets," she added.

The show features Ulka as Janvi and Karan as Aryaman in the lead roles.

In a recent promo, viewers witnessed the powerful entry of Praachi as Anushka, Janvi’s elder sister, who claims to be her son Kian’s (Nihan Jain) biological mother. Despite knowing she is not Kian's biological mother, Janvi has been single-handedly taking care of him without any complaints.

While this truth remains hidden from Kian and Aryaman, Anushka has now returned to claim her right after learning that her son, Kian, is set to inherit the Bundela empire following Janvi and Aryaman’s marriage.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Praachi is known for her work in shows like 'Kundali Milan', and 'Pracchand Ashok'.

