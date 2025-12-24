Prabhas Announces The Script Craft International Short Film Festival

Actor Prabhas has unveiled The Script Craft International Short Film Festival through an announcement video released on social media. The festival is launched on The Script Craft platform and is aimed at providing a space for storytellers and filmmakers from around the world to showcase their work and begin their journey in cinema. Speaking in the video, Prabhas shared, "The Script Craft isn't just a festival—it's where stories become careers," and wrote, “Every voice deserves a beginning. Every dream story deserves a chance. #TheScriptCraft International Short Film Festival is here, Inviting storytellers from around the world to begin.

The festival invites short films of two minutes and above across all genres. Films submitted will compete over a period of ninety days. Winners will be decided based on audience votes, likes, and ratings. The top three films will be selected, while all entries will be visible to production houses associated with The Script Craft platform.

Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin, and Hanu Raghavapudi also appeared in the announcement video. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Making a short film is the most important aspect in pursuing the filmmaking process. Whatever you have achieved on writing on paper and what you will achieve on screen are exactly two different realities. For all the aspirants, it's the right time to enrol and make the best out of it.” Nag Ashwin said, “I found Anudeep through a short film on YouTube and that's how ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ happened. I think more than a film school, your work and what you understand of your work is so important. I hope all of you utilise this opportunity to submit your films, make your films and make the best out of it.”Hanu Raghavapudi added, “Many youngsters have a desire to enter the film industry and direct films. Present your vision, conquer your dream. Good luck”. On the work front, Prabhas is set to appear in several upcoming projects including The RajaSaab, Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, and Salaar Part 2.