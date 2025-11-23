Prabhas Brings Back His Rebel Energy in ‘The Rebel Song’ Promo

The buzz around The RajaSaab has shot up after the makers released the promo of ‘The Rebel Saab Song’. It’s a short glimpse, but it’s packed with colour, energy, and the one thing fans have been missing for years, Prabhas dancing again. Thaman, who composed the music for the film, shared the promo on social media, and the beats instantly grab attention. His lively, catchy music sets the tone as Prabhas appears in bright, bold outfits, looking confident, stylish, and full of life. The whole video feels festive and fun, and Prabhas carries it with his natural charm.

The highlight of the promo is seeing Prabhas slip back into his classic Rebel vibe. His expressions, his attitude, and those dance moves bring back memories of his earlier hits, but his energy here feels fresh and exciting. There’s also a line in the promo *“PAN India No. 1 eh” a clear nod to his massive popularity across the country. The RajaSaab, directed and written by Maruthi, stars Prabhas along with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. The film will release worldwide on *January 9th* in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

