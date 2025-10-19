Prabhas Celebrates a Working Diwali as The RajaSaab Nears Wrap After Lavish Song Shoot in Greece

It’s a working Diwali for Prabhas and a rather scenic one at that. The superstar and his team of The RajaSaab, the much-anticipated horror fantasy directed by Maruthi, are in Greece to film the final schedule of the movie. The film's two lavish songs have already been shot across the sun-drenched coasts and postcard-perfect islands of the country, setting the stage for the film’s grand wrap-up by Diwali.

The makers gave fans a glimpse into the final leg of production by sharing an on-set post on social media that read, “#TheRajaSaab Shoot Diaries ❤️.”

Adding to the festive cheer, the makers are reportedly planning a special gesture for Prabhas’s birthday — with a big update from The RajaSaab expected on October 23, sparking excitement among fans eager for a glimpse of what’s next.

Earlier, the trailer of The RajaSaab had already set social media abuzz with its eccentric blend of horror, romance, and humour. The glimpse introduced audiences to Sanjay Dutt in a mysterious role as an “exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist” alongside Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab, hinting at a mix of laughs, scares, and nostalgia.

With just the last schedule remaining, The RajaSaab is gearing up for a grand finish and if early glimpses are anything to go by, Prabhas’s horror-fantasy outing promises to be a spectacle for audiences, even if the star himself is spending the festival hard at work under the Grecian skies.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas in dual roles, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on 9th January 2025, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.