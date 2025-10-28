Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Role Channels Arjuna, Karna & Ekalavya, Says Director Hanu Raghavapudi

Mythri Movie Makers, one of the largest production houses in Indian cinema, has announced one of the most highly anticipated films, Fauzi. For this blockbuster project, the studio is collaborating with the undisputed star of Indian cinema, Prabhas, while the film will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, director of Sita Ramam. The makers recently unveiled the grand title poster, featuring a fierce and commanding look of Prabhas, which has instantly set the internet abuzz.

Interestingly, the poster also features the names of mythological warriors like Arjuna and Karna. In a recent interview, director Hanu Raghavapudi explained their inclusion, revealing, “Prabhas plays a larger-than-life soldier in Fauzi, and I wanted to infuse his character with the traits of legendary warriors. To me, Arjuna, Karna, and Ekalavya represent three distinct yet powerful dimensions of heroism - skill, sacrifice, and devotion.”

He further added, “I wondered what would have happened in the Mahabharata if Karna had joined forces with the Pandavas - it would have completely changed the course of the war. That thought inspired me while shaping this film. Without revealing much, I can say it's an action-packed story set in the 1940s colonial era.

Fauzi marks Prabhas’ grand return to the world of epic period dramas after Baahubali, promising a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. Touted as Mythri Movie Makers’ most ambitious film, it unites Prabhas, the Pushpa makers, and Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi in what’s hailed as “a union of generations.” With the tagline “The bravest tale of a soldier,” Fauzi unravels a forgotten legend of courage and heroism.

Mythri Movie Makers, one of the biggest production houses in the country, celebrated for backing blockbusters like the Pushpa franchise, Uppena, Dear Comrade, and more, is producing the film. It is reportedly investing heavily to ensure stunning visuals and an immersive cinematic experience, making it one of the biggest projects ever.