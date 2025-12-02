Prabhas greets Boman Irani on his birthday; makers of 'The Raja Saab' release special poster of Irani

Hyderabad, Dec 2 Actor Prabhas on Tuesday greeted actor Boman Irani, his co-star in 'The Raja Saab', even as the makers of the film chose to celebrate the birthday of the veteran actor by releasing a special poster of his from the horror comedy.

In the upcoming film, Boman Irani steps into the role of a psychiatrist, hypnotist and paranormal investigator - a character wrapped in intellect and mysticism. The film’s trailer already showcases him placing Prabhas under hypnosis, triggering the story’s first major twist and setting the emotional pulse of the narrative in motion.

The birthday-special poster gives audiences their closest glimpse yet into the psychological spine of the film. Dressed in layered and sombre undertones with a cane in hand, Boman from the poster, adopts the intensity of a man navigating unseen realms.

Along with this reveal, the makers shared an affectionate note for the veteran actor, hinting that his character may hold more secrets than the trailer lets on. The caption read, “The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED... Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday.”

Prabhas, for his part, shared the new poster and wrote,"Many happy returns of the day Boman Irani sir... Wishing you a fantastic year ahead..”

With Prabhas leading the spectacle and Boman Irani bringing cerebral gravitas, 'The Raja Saab' stands in the spotlight as one of 2026's biggest releases.

Directed and written by Maruthi, 'The Raja Saab' has been produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. It is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9 next year.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, 'The Raja Saab' will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer. The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

