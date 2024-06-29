Prabhas-headlined ‘Kalki 2898AD’ set to breach Rs 150-cr domestic earnings mark after 2nd day

Mumbai, June 29 The recently released sci-fi epic movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', featuring stars from across India's film industries, is all set to breach the Rs 150 crore mark in the country on its third day of release.

The film, which stars a slew of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, along with many cameos, collected Rs 149.3 crore on its second day after release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has performed exceedingly well in the Telugu circuit, collecting Rs 91.45 crore.

This is followed by its performance among Hindi-speaking audiences, where it has so far collected Rs 45 crore. In Tamil, it has collected Rs 8 crore, followed by Rs 4.2 crore in Malayalam and Rs. 0.65 crore in Kannada.

The film had an overall 65.02 per cent Telugu occupancy on June 28.

Data from Sacnilk also suggests that people are primarily watching the film in 2D in the Telugu circuit, with occupancy for night shows at 82.95 per cent compared to 78.44 per cent in 3D.

As of now, 'Kalki 2898 AD has earned around Rs 6.9 crore net in the country on its third day for all languages.

However, in Hindi, the audience is preferring the 3D format for the film over 2D, with 64.5 per cent occupancy in night shows for 3D compared to 55.75 per cent for 2D-night shows of the film.

