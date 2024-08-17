Prabhas' historical film with Hanu Raghavapudi launched with pooja ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 : Prabhas is all set to headline a historical drama, which will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

On Saturday, the makers launched the project with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

While the makers are yet to announce a title, the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, shared pictures from the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter).

The duo everyone will fall in love with 🫶 Scintillating frames of our Darling & #Imanvi from the #PrabhasHanu pooja ceremony ✨ Shoot commences soon. Rebel Star #Prabhas @hanurpudi #MithunChakraborty #JayaPrada @Composer_Vishal @kk_lyricist @MrSheetalsharma @sudeepdop… pic.twitter.com/DNHGeeTgr1 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 17, 2024

The shooting of the film is set to begin soon.

As per the information provided by the makers, the film is "set in the 1940's is the tale of a warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world."

Imanvi is the lead actress opposite Prabhas in the movie, while the eminent actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada play pivotal roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the project which will have a team of leading technicians taking care of different crafts. Sudeep Chatterjee ISC will crank the camera, while Vishal Chandrasekhar will provide the music. Ramakrishna - Monica handles the production design, whereas Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

Prabhas is also working on 'The Raja Saab'. The film is scheduled to be released on April 10th, 2025.

