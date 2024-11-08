Prabhas joins forces with Hombale Films for three mega films

Mumbai, Nov 8 Pan-Indian star Prabhas has signed the dotted line for a three-film pact with production banner Hombale Films, post their collaboration on “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.”

Hombale Films took to X, formerly called Twitter, where they made the announcement: “We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable.”

The note came with the caption: “𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭! #PrabhasXHombal3Films We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2..."

The deal, which includes the upcoming “Salaar Part 2” and two additional features, represents one of the largest talent-studio partnerships in Indian cinema.

The note further stated: “The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2... #PrabhasXHombal3Films #2026 #2027 #2028.”

According to variety.com, the agreement strengthens Hombale’s expanding slate, which already includes the anticipated sequels “Kantara 2” and “K.G.F: Chapter 3.”

The production house has established itself with hits like “K.G.F: Chapter 1,” “K.G.F: Chapter 2,” “Kantara,” and “Salaar: Part 1.”

Prabhas gained international recognition with the “Baahubali” franchise. He currently has multiple projects in the works, including “The Raja Saab,” “Spirit,” “Kalki 2” and “Fauji.” Sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” headlined by Prabhas, remains the biggest Indian box office hit of 2024.

“Salaar Part 2,” helmed by “K.G.F” director Prashanth Neel, will be the first project under the new agreement.

Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur said, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Prabhas, who was born as Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, started his career in Telugu cinema with “Eeswar” in 2002.

He gained prominence with hits like “Varsham,” “Chatrapathi” in 2005, where he worked with director S.S. Rajamouli for the first time, “Bujjigadu”, “Billa”, “Darling”, “Mr. Perfect”, and “Mirchi”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor