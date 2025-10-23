Prabhas' new film 'Fauzi' announced, check out first poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : On the occasion of his birthday, Prabhas treated his fans to a special announcement of his new film.

Titled 'Fauzi', the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The makers also shared an intriguing poster of Prabhas' character.

"#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas (sic)," the post read.

Hanu Raghavapudi also expressed excitement about his collaboration with the 'Baahubali' star.

"Happy Birthday to our dearest #Prabhas garu . Taking pride in presenting you as #FAUZI, this journey so far has been unforgettable and only promises to get bigger from here! FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history,' he posted.

Earlier in the day, Prabhas received an adorable birthday message from his sister Pragathi.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhhOur built-in protector and life long guide @actorprabhas Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers."

In the upcoming months, Prabhas will also be seen in 'The Raja Saab'.

Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also a part of 'The RajaSaab', which will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' in his kitty.

