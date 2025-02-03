Prabhas plays divine guardian Rudra in Kannappa; First look of Rudra out!

Chennai, Feb 3 Writer and actor Vishnu Manchu has now released the look of actor Prabhas, who plays the role of divine guardian Rudra in his upcoming historical magnum opus ‘Kannappa’, which is based on an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the actor, who plays the lead in the magnum opus, which is being made on a lavish budget, released a poster of Prabhas from the film. Prabhas’s costume was that of a saint and he is seen holding a staff, whose top portion is shaped like that of a crescent. The poster has a one-line description of his character.

The description says, “He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command!”

Sharing the poster on his Instagram timeline, Vishnu wrote, “ The Mighty 'Rudra'. Unveiling Darling-Rebel Star @actorprabhas as 'Rudra'”

Prabhas, for his part, wrote, “The Divine Guardian ‘𝐑𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚.

Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra’. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025!”

The film, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal. Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. The film has music by Stephan Devassy, dance by Prabhu Deva and editing by renowned editor Antony. The film has been produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father and eminent actor Mohan Babu.

The film, a vast portion of which has been shot in New Zealand on a huge budget, is scheduled to hit screens all across the world on April 25 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor