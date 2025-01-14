Prabhas radiates vintage vibes in new poster from ‘The Raja Saab’

Mumbai, Jan 14 A new festive poster from the upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’ was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of Sankranthi and Pongal. The poster showcases Prabhas in an uber-cool yet vintage festive avatar, as he radiates a delightful, celebratory vibe, offering a sneak peek into the film’s unique horror-comedy world. His striking look has already piqued curiosity among the fans.

The film is poised to deliver an exciting blend of eerie thrills and laughter. Prabhas steps into the role of a man drawn back to his ancestral property, only to discover a vengeful spirit lurking in the shadows.

This is Prabhas second film after the monumental success of ‘Kalki: 2898 AD’, and will see him stepping away from his larger-than-life, intense roles, embracing a mischievous, spectral persona that will surely stun audiences. His vintage avatar, reminiscent of the Prabhas fans adored in his earlier days.

‘The Raja Saab’ is directed by the renowned Maruthi, who is considered a pioneer in the horror-comedy genre in Telugu cinema. The film is produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. With music by Thaman S, the film will release across five languages in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Last year, Prabhas launched The Script Craft, a platform dedicated to promoting and encouraging writers.

The initiative gives writers a platform where they can share their story ideas with a broad audience, showcase their creativity, and gain visibility. Writers can submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas. Audiences can then read and rate these submissions, with the highest-rated stories rising to the top.

The feedback system focuses on ratings rather than comments, creating a constructive environment that helps writers build confidence and receive positive support for their ideas.

