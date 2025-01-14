Prabhas sends Pongal wishes to fans with new 'The Raja Saab' poster

New Delhi [India], January 14 : The excitement for Prabhas' upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' has reached new heights, with the actor recently sharing a glimpse of his retro-inspired look on social media.

As the Pongal festivities take over, Prabhas' vintage ensemble has set fans ablaze, fueling even greater anticipation for the film's release.

In his social media post, the actor wished his fans a joyful festive season, writing, "Wishing you all joy and happiness this festive season... See you soon with #TheRajaSaab."

His post sparked a wave of excitement among his fans on social media. One fan commented, "Rebel sirrr," referencing Prabhas' iconic 'Rebel Star' persona.

Another fan wrote, "Prabhas Anna Look," with fire emoticons referencing his retro avatar.

The vintage-inspired look of his character has only added to the mounting buzz surrounding the film among his fans.

Directed by Maruthi, 'The Raja Saab' boasts a soundtrack by Thaman S.

The film is set to be released on April 10, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner and features a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles.

The supporting cast features talented actors such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.

