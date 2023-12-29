Prabhas set to come with new avatar in Maruthi's next film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Actor Prabhas, who is basking in the success of 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire', is all set to surprise the audience with his new avatar in director Maruthi's upcoming film.

On Friday, director Maruthi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share this exciting news with fans along with a poster.

The post read, "Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time! Happy to present Rebel Star #Prabhas in a brand new avatar See you all for Pongal"

A vivid shadow of Prabhas was unveiled as a pre-look poster to tease the fans.

The first look and title will be unveiled on the occasion of Pongal.

TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla are producing the film.

The details of the upcoming movie starring Prabhas have not been released yet.

Talking about Prabhas's recent release, 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' set a new record by crossing Rs 500 crore at the global level.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday shared a poster with a new update on the box office collection.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 CRORES at the worldwide box office (GBOC)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

