Prabhas Shares S.S.Rajamouli’s Warm Letter Celebrating Japanese Fans’ Love: “If You’ve Tasted Their Love, You Must Be in Tears”

Prabhas recently made a much-anticipated visit to Japan and shared a heartfelt moment with fans by posting a touching letter from his director S.S. Rajamouli for the special screening of "Baahubali: The Epic" which is set to release in Japan on December 12th.The letter beautifully captures the deep bond between the two, as well as the immense love Indian cinema has garnered among Japanese audiences.

Rajamouli’s letter expressed his emotional connection to both Prabhas and Japan. He wrote, "Knowing you darling, if you've already tasted the love of the Japanese audience, you must be in tears right now. I've visited Japan four times and every trip came with the same question again and again, when will Prabhas come here? The more they expressed their wish, the more I wanted you to experience the love they have for you and for them to see how much you care for them too.

Finally, my Baahubali has arrived in my second home. I hope you enjoy Japan as much as I have enjoyed every visit.

To all my Japanese friends, love you all.

Arigato gozaimasu." Calling Japan his "second home," Rajamouli shared his hopes that Prabhas would enjoy the warmth and affection he himself has found there.

Prabhas posted this letter with affection, captioning it, "Daaaarlingggggg @ssrajamouli... love you so much.😍😍😍😍😍 Missing you here in Japan... we'll both come again❤️❤️🤗🤗."

Prabhas’s recent visit was marked by emotional interactions and genuine appreciation for Japanese audiences, whose enthusiasm helped with the film’s international success. During the interaction he expressed his excitement about fulfilling a long-cherished dream by visiting Japan. Prabhas’ visit and the release of "Baahubali: The Epic" in Japan mark a significant milestone in bridging Indian cinema with Japanese audiences, celebrating the global impact of this epic masterpiece.

Looking ahead, Prabhas is gearing up for a mega lineup of exciting films that include the much-anticipated projects The Rajasaab, Spirit, Fauzi, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 Ad Part 2, promising fans a thrilling cinematic journey in the coming years.