Prabhas-starrer action thriller 'Salaar' teaser to be out on this date, actor shares new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Finally, the wait is over. Actor Prabhas is all set to unveil the teaser of his upcoming action thriller 'Salaar' soon. On Monday, the 'Adipurush' actor dropped a new poster on social media.

Taking to Instagram story, Prabhas shared the exciting news with fans.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM. #SalaarTeaserOnJuly6th."

In the poster, Prabhas facing back towards the camera while holding what seems like an axe or hammer in his hand.

'Salaar' is helmed by 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel.

The film is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment.

While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this.

Shruti Haasan is also a part of the movie, which will be out in India in 5 languages.

The movie also has versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, besides a superlative ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others in the key role.

Prabhas was recently seen in mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actors Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film was released in the theatres on June 16.

He will be seen in the action thriller film 'Project K' also features Kamal Haasan Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

