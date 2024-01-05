Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' is all set to release in Spanish on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' shows no signs of slackening its dream run at the box office. While Prashanth Neel's action entertainer has achieved the milestone by crossing the whooping Rs 650 Crores at the worldwide box office, it is all set to spread the rage in South America with the release of its Spanish version in Latin America.

Makers took to their official X handle and wrote, "#SalaarCeaseFire se estrenara en America Latina el 7 de marzo de 2024, en espanol, lanzado por @Cinepolis. !Preparate para la accion epica! #SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish."

The Spanish version will be released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the Market share in the region. The film will be released in Latin America on March 7.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Recently, in response to the film's success, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

