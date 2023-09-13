Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire release delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 : Prabhas' fans are waiting for the release of his film 'Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire'. However, it will not be releasing on September 28, as scheduled earlier.

On Wednesday, the production house Hombale Films shared a post on social media, thanking the audiences for their constant support and sharing that the new release date of the much-awaited film will be announced soon.

We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.… pic.twitter.com/abAE9xPeba — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 13, 2023

"We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. #SalaarComingSoon "

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

'Salaar' will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

