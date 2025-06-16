Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Saab' teaser brims with high VFX, grand sets, spine-chilling ghosts

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas-starrer 'Raja Saab' dropped on Monday. Directed by Maruthi, this horror-fantasy film is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on December 5.

Fans of Prabhas are in for a treat as their favourite actor is set to showcase his acting range by stepping into a comedy genre that is laced with spine-chilling horror scenes.

In the two-minute and twenty-eight-second teaser, Prabhas appears to be a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Nidhhi Agerwal. Calling his romance on par with Shah Rukh Khan, the 'Baahubali' actor tries to impress his love interest Nidhi Agerwal before the situation takes a downturn.

The teaser begins with a king calling a haveli his "body" and the wealth his "life." Prabhas appears to be terrified of the spirits, as he is seen chanting the god's name and running away from ghosts after he enters the haveli.

The teaser's grand visuals are one of its highlights. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani are also expected to play prominent roles in the movie. Thaman's music is another impressive aspect of the teaser.

Prabhas shared the teaser of the film from his Instagram handle.

Earlier, the makers of Prabhas' starrer 'The Raja Saab' issued a warning to take "strict action" over the reported leak of the film's teaser ahead of its official launch.

In an unexpected alleged breach just days ahead of its official release, portions of the teaser from 'The Raja Saab' have reportedly been leaked and are currently available on the internet.

Taking note of the leaked videos, the film's official handle posted on X that action will be taken against those posting leaked content from the teaser online.

The makers shared a statement on their official X page on Friday, addressing the same.

They wrote, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

Apart from Prabhas's charming presence, the film's cast includes Malavika Mohanan and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor