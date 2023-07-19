Prabhas' superhero look from 'Project K' unveiled, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : And the wait is over. On Wednesday, the makers of 'Project K' unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas.

The poster shows Prabhas donning armour and with his hair in the sort of man-bun a warrior might sport. He can be seen doing the popular ‘superhero landing.'

Sharing his look, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Here’s the first look of #ProjectK. Hope you all like it. Watch the first glimpse on July 20 (PST) and July 21 (IST)."

'Project K' is directed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others.

Interestingly, the makers released the first look of Prabhas ahead of the film's highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con.

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film's full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC's largest stage.

"This exclusive event will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film," the producers said in a statement.Director Ashwin also expressed excitement.

He said, "We are thrilled to present 'Project K"s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India's storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for 'Project K' will be found."

