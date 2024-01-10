Prabhas unveils first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'The Goat Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [ndia], January 10 : After the success of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', Prithviraj is preparing for the release of his next, 'The Goat Life'. South star Prabhas recently unveiled the stunning first-look poster of the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Baahubali: The Beginning' actor shared the striking poster of the movie expressing his excitement about Prithviraj Sukumaran's next project.

He wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to unveil the official first-look poster of Prithviraj Sir's #TheGoatlifea journey of the indomitable human spirit! Embark on this extraordinary survival adventure starting April 10th, 2024."

Prithviraj spoke about his upcoming projects and how he prepared himself for his character in the film.

He shared, "I knew 'The Goat Life' was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I'd face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally."

He added on how he prepared for his role, "I have dedicated five years of my life to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character. As we have unveiled the first look poster of The Goat Life today, we promise there is a lot more to come. We also hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it."

'The Goat Life', also titled 'Aadujeevitham' in Malayalam, is an upcoming survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. Produced by Visual Romance, 'The Goat Life' also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film's music direction and sound design are helmed by A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty. The film has been shot in multiple countries around the world.

'The Goat Life' will be released in theatres near you on April 10, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

